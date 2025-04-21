OncLive® Launches Scout, an AI Assistant to Help Oncologists Quickly Access Expert Insights

CRANBURY, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OncLive®, the leading resource for oncology professionals, today formally announced the beta release of Scout, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant developed to streamline access to expert clinical insight and research-based commentary. Scout is accessible on both the desktop and mobile versions of OncLive.com.

First introduced in March as a beta tool, Scout is designed to support oncology clinicians by delivering concise, contextually relevant answers derived from a trusted set of oncology news, research, and multimedia programming. The AI model is trained on an extensive library of expert-driven video discussions from OncLive’s signature programs, including Peer Exchange and Insights, to deliver results that are accurate, timely, and rooted in expert opinion.

Scout offers a practical and time-saving utility by synthesizing complex clinical discussions into succinct responses grounded in expert consensus. Each result includes direct reference links and navigational tools that allow users to view the exact segment within a video where a cited opinion or insight was delivered, eliminating the need for manual searching.

“Scout was created with the goal of enhancing clinical efficiency by enabling physicians to access high-quality, peer-informed content in real time,” said Robert Goldsmith, senior vice president of oncology corporate development at MJH Life Sciences®. “By leveraging OncLive’s deep content repository and integrating it with advanced AI capabilities, Scout represents an evolution in how oncology professionals interact with medical information by delivering relevant, expert-based guidance within seconds.”

Designed to fit seamlessly into an oncologist’s workflow, Scout provides:

Succinct summaries based on expert video commentary and published articles.

Quick-reference links to related reading and supporting resources.

Direct video navigation to the exact moment an expert delivers their commentary.

Mobile-responsive functionality, optimized for use on the go.

Scout remains in beta as ongoing development and refinement continue in partnership with the oncology community. The platform is actively gathering user feedback to inform enhancements and future iterations. A mobile application is currently in development and is anticipated to be released later this year. Scout is available now on OncLive.com via desktop and mobile browsers.

For more information or to try Scout, visit www.OncLive.com and click the Scout icon in the navigation bar.

About OncLive

The leading digital platform and multichannel resource for practicing oncologists, OncLive offers oncology professionals peer-to-peer insights, news and practical information they can use to offer the best patient care. OncLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

