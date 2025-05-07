Giants of Cancer Care® announces the 13th annual class of inductees

WASHINGTON, May 07, 2025 — OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals and Pfizer (platinum supporter), DSI (platinum supporter) and Regeneron (silver supporter), are thrilled to announce the inductees of the 13th Annual Giants of Cancer Care recognition program.

The Giants of Cancer Care program honors and celebrates the accomplishments of leading researchers and educators whose discoveries have propelled the field and set the groundwork for future advancements. A selection committee of more than 115 esteemed oncologists choose honorees from a range of tumor types and specialized categories. The inductees have been selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in oncology research and clinical practice.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. CDT at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois. For more information on registration, click here.

“These extraordinary leaders are not only advancing science but rewriting the future for patients and families affected by cancer,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “The Giants of Cancer Care program is our way of shining a spotlight on those whose vision, courage and relentless pursuit of progress are changing the trajectory of this disease. We are honored to celebrate their legacy and inspire the next generation of innovators.”

This year’s inductees by award category are:

Breast Cancer: Lisa A. Carey, M.D. – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Community Outreach/Education: Ayalew Tefferi, M.D. – Mayo Clinic Gastrointestinal Cancer: Brian M. Wolpin, M.D., MPH – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Genitourinary Cancer: Primo “Lucky” Nery Lara Jr., M.D. – UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Head & Neck Cancers: David G. Pfister, M.D. – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Leukemia: Wendy Stock, M.D., M.A. – University of Chicago Medicine Lymphoma: Franco Cavalli, M.D. — Foundation for the Institute of Oncology Research/University of Bern Myeloma: Saad Z. Usmani, M.D., MBA, FACP, FASCO – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Prevention/Genetics: Kenneth Offit, M.D., MPH — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Sarcomas: Richard Gorlick, M.D. – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Supportive, Palliative, and/or Geriatric Care: Lodovico Balducci, M.D. — Moffitt Cancer Center (Senior Member Emeritus) Thoracic Malignancies: Mark G. Kris, M.D. – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Translational Science: Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D. – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

In addition to the 2025 class of inductees noted above, OncLive and the Giants of Cancer Care Advisory Board have selected the fourth winner for the Michael J. Hennessy Visionary Award. The announcement of that winner will be made during the annual awards ceremony.

