Women’s History Month

“To me, women in leadership means being an advocate for both myself and others. I understand the importance of empowering myself, speaking up when I feel I should be heard, and having a seat at the table. I’m grateful to have managers, mentors, family and friends who have welcomed my opinions and given me the confidence to voice them.

These impactful figures, along with my personal experiences, have also taught me about the person I want to be for others. Success is meant to be shared, and my goal is to be someone who encourages others to be confident in their abilities and push them to be the best versions of themselves.

I couldn’t be more excited to see the female talent (that) MJHLS has attracted over the past few years. We have so much to learn from one another and I believe growing together and sharing our successes can help us reach our ultimate potential.

— Morgan Michon, Associate Director of Sales, OncLive®