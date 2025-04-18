Pharmaceutical Executive® announces submissions now open for the 2025 APEX Awards honoring excellence in pharmaceutical marketing

CRANBURY, NJ, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s time to embody excellence in advertising. Pharmaceutical Executive® is pleased to announce that submissions are now open for the 2025 Pharmaceutical Executive APEX Awards. When Pharmaceutical Executive speaks, the industry listens; the APEX Awards will recognize the most creative and strategic work in the industry.

“Each year, the APEX Awards recognize the groundbreaking efforts that shape the future of pharmaceutical marketing,” said Brian Haug, executive vice president, of Healthcare & Industry Sciences at MJH Life Sciences®. “We are proud to open submissions for the 2025 awards. This is not just a celebration but an elevation of the industry’s most impactful work.”

The APEX Awards annually invites the world’s most influential, visionary leaders in health care, pharma and biotech to compete. Along with an elegant award ceremony in New York City, the APEX Awards winners are broadcast across media platforms, including exclusive coverage in Pharmaceutical Executive.

Entries will be judged by a panel of luminaries from across the industry, made up of leaders in oncology, specialty care, pharmacy, managed care, pharma/biotech and other heroes of life sciences. Specialty-focused categories continue to evolve in step with industry innovation, with new categories introduced this year to reflect emerging trends.

For complete category descriptions, eligibility requirements and to submit entries, visit apex.pharmexec.com.

Key Details for 2025 APEX Awards Submissions:

Submission period: Now through August 15th

Now through August 15th Eligibility: Open to pharmaceutical companies, marketing agencies and industry professionals worldwide

Open to pharmaceutical companies, marketing agencies and industry professionals worldwide Categories: Multiple specialty categories recognizing excellence in various marketing disciplines

Multiple specialty categories recognizing excellence in various marketing disciplines Judging panel: Leaders in oncology, specialty care, pharmacy, managed care, pharma/biotech and other heroes of life sciences

Leaders in oncology, specialty care, pharmacy, managed care, pharma/biotech and other heroes of life sciences Awards ceremony: Winners will be announced at the prestigious event in New York City on Wednesday, November 12th

About Pharmaceutical Executive

Pharmaceutical Executive is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com