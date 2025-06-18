Pharmacy Times® Releases 2025 OTC Guide® Featuring Brands Most Recommended by Pharmacists Nationwide

CRANBURY, N.J., June 19, 2025 — Pharmacy Times®, the leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals, has released its 2025 OTC Guide®, the most comprehensive and trusted directory of pharmacist-recommended OTC health products in the United States.

Now in its 29th year, the OTC Guide highlights the top pharmacist-recommended brands across 149 product categories, including cough and cold remedies, pain relief, pediatric care, vitamins, skin care and more. The results are based on a national survey of 1,880 pharmacists conducted by Healthcare Research & Analytics (HRA®), a consultative health care market research firm.

“Pharmacists play a pivotal role in the health care system, serving as accessible and highly trained experts in medication use for acute and chronic care, and to support self-care,” said Gil Hernandez, senior vice president of corporate development at MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of Pharmacy Times. “With the OTC Guide, we are proud to provide a clear and dependable resource that empowers consumers to make smarter health choices backed by the professionals they trust most.”

The significance of OTC products in American health care cannot be overstated. According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, over 80% of U.S. adults use OTC medicines first for common ailments, making more than 2.9 billion trips annually to purchase these products. For many families, these accessible remedies serve as the first line of defense against everyday health concerns, saving time, lowering health care costs and reducing the need for physician visits. It is estimated that OTC products provide symptomatic relief for an estimated 60 million individuals who would not otherwise seek medical care.

With more patients making wellness decisions at home or in community pharmacies, the OTC Guide offers essential insights for navigating the vast landscape of self-care options. Pharmacists are often the first health care professionals consulted when individuals seek relief for everyday conditions, and their recommendations are grounded in real-world experience and patient outcomes.

This year’s OTC Guide features standout brands across several popular categories:

Headache products: Tylenol Extra Strength

Insect bite and sting management: Cortizone-10

Eczema care and therapeutic skin products: CeraVe

Expectorants: Mucinex

Antibacterial soaps: Hibiclens

Joint health: Osteo Bi-Flex

Hydration support: Pedialyte

These brands are trusted by consumers and consistently recommended by pharmacists for their safety, efficacy and reliability.

“Consumers are increasingly turning to their local pharmacists for guidance on symptom relief, wellness, and everyday health care decisions,” Hernandez added. “The 2025 OTC Guide reinforces the vital connection between the pharmacy counter and confident, informed self-care.”

The 2025 OTC Guide by Pharmacy Times is available online and in print. To view the full list of pharmacist-recommended brands and get expert guidance for your family’s health needs, visit www..

About Pharmacy Times

Pharmacy Times is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system, oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in everyday practice when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Pharmacy Times Continuing Education is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com