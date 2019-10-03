Who We Are
Meet Mike Hennessy Jr
Chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences
Mike Hennessy Jr began his career as a national account manager at MJH in 2010. In 2015 he was promoted to president, with the responsibility of identifying new business opportunities to build MJH's influence, strengthen the company's market position and secure long-term success.
Mike has always demonstrated his vision for creating new, engaging ways to advance clinical progress in health care. While overseeing sustained organic growth, he's elevated MJH through a strategic investment from BDT Capital Partners and major acquisitions, including BPD Healthcare™ and UBM Life Sciences Group.
Under Mike's leadership, MJH has not only expanded to more than 65 brands, 2,000 events, 7 million monthly unique online visitors, and 2 million print readers, but is also continuously evolving as a global enterprise partnering with leading health systems and innovators, and reinventing end-to-end consultative services across life sciences.
Our Leadership Team
Brian Haug
Executive Vice President, Sales
Robert Goldsmith
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
Shari Lundenberg
Senior Vice President, Human Resources
Silas Inman
Chief Brand Officer
Neil Glasser, CPA/CCE
Chief Financial Officer
Beth Buehler
Chief Operating Officer
Terric Townsend
Chief Data Officer
Our Values Guide Everything We Do
MJH’s founder, Michael “Mike” J. Hennessy Sr, opened a little start-up with a big dream. He envisioned a better tomorrow and built an organization to be part of the world around us. Every day, MJH’s impact reaches beyond our work within life sciences. By giving back through sustainability, advocacy, and service, we recall our roots and honor Mike’s values.
Mike Hennessy Sr
Founder
1960-2021