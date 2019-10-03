Who We Are

We Lead With Heart

The people guiding MJH’s mission to improve lives share values of service, integrity, innovation, and respect. They place humanity at the heart of their work.

Meet Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences

Mike Hennessy Jr began his career as a national account manager at MJH in 2010. In 2015 he was promoted to president, with the responsibility of identifying new business opportunities to build MJH's influence, strengthen the company's market position and secure long-term success.

Mike has always demonstrated his vision for creating new, engaging ways to advance clinical progress in health care. While overseeing sustained organic growth, he's elevated MJH through a strategic investment from BDT Capital Partners and major acquisitions, including BPD Healthcare™ and UBM Life Sciences Group.

Under Mike's leadership, MJH has not only expanded to more than 65 brands, 2,000 events, 7 million monthly unique online visitors, and 2 million print readers, but is also continuously evolving as a global enterprise partnering with leading health systems and innovators, and reinventing end-to-end consultative services across life sciences.

Our Leadership Team

Brian Haug

Executive Vice President, Sales

Robert Goldsmith

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Shari Lundenberg

Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Silas Inman

Chief Brand Officer

Neil Glasser, CPA/CCE

Chief Financial Officer

Beth Buehler

Chief Operating Officer

Terric Townsend

Chief Data Officer

Our Values Guide Everything We Do

MJH’s founder, Michael “Mike” J. Hennessy Sr, opened a little start-up with a big dream. He envisioned a better tomorrow and built an organization to be part of the world around us. Every day, MJH’s impact reaches beyond our work within life sciences. By giving back through sustainability, advocacy, and service, we recall our roots and honor Mike’s values.

Mike Hennessy Sr

Founder

1960-2021

Protecting Our Planet

We divert waste by the ton with TerraCycle, show our EarthShare pride, compost to energize soil, restore land with trees—and even grow our own hydroponic flowers, fruits, and vegetables.

Help for Neighbors in Need

From responding to natural disasters to donating to charitable foundations with decades of providing aid, research, and hope, MJH gives with only one question in mind: how can we support our communities?

FUNdraising

5K races. Seasonal and sports-themed events and tournaments across the company. We make our acts of service about living to the fullest.

corpResponsibility

Learn how you can help us initiate change while building your career.

Let's Connect

259 Prospect Plains Rd
Building H
Cranbury, NJ 08512-3712

