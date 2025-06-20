NJ Advance Media Names MJH Life Sciences a Winner of The New Jersey Top Workplaces 2025 Award

June 20, 2025 – MJH Life Sciences has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by New Jersey Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

This recognition reflects MJH Life Sciences’ continued commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and professional development. The company has implemented a range of initiatives designed to support employee wellbeing, including mentorship programs and opportunities for advancement. These efforts not only help retain top talent but also enhance the company’s ability to deliver trusted, impactful work across its portfolio of brands.

Beyond its internal culture, MJH Life Sciences is deeply committed to giving back to the community. The company supports numerous charitable initiatives throughout the year, including food drives, cancer research fundraising, and partnerships with local nonprofits. Employees are encouraged to participate in volunteer opportunities, creating a workplace where service and social impact are woven into the fabric of the organization.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES

MJH Life Sciences® is the largest privately held medical media company in North America, dedicated to improving patient care through trusted health care communications, education, and research. We reach over 7 million health care decision-makers—including physicians, pharmacists, and managed care professionals—delivering essential insights across digital, print, and live platforms. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events, and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.