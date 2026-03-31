NewBeauty Reveals Its 2026 Beauty Award Winners ‘The Beauty Authority’ Names the Industry’s Most Innovative Products and Treatments

March 31, 2026 — Today, NewBeauty, the definitive authority at the intersection of beauty, health and wellness, proudly announced the winners of its 16th Annual Beauty Awards, spotlighting the most transformative products and treatments shaping the industry today.

NewBeauty editors combed through thousands of submissions in a yearlong testing process to determine 395 winners across 10 categories: Skin, Hair, Makeup, Fragrance, Nails, Body, Smile, Wellness, Innovations and In-Office Treatments. NewBeauty editors also surveyed 150 leading board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons, gathering expert insights on the most effective in-office treatments, from injectables to body contouring and beyond. These standout products and treatments are not only redefining beauty standards, but also delivering real, measurable results.

To earn NewBeauty’s coveted Awards seal, each product and treatment must meet the brand’s gold standard: It must deliver on its claims, offer solutions to consumers’ biggest beauty problems, and make those who use it look and feel like the best versions of themselves.

“This year’s awards represent a new era of beauty—where science, innovation and wellness converge,” said Mike Glaicar, CEO of NewBeauty. “With more competition than ever before, our editors were challenged to identify the true breakthroughs—the formulas and treatments that genuinely move the needle for consumers. We’re excited for our readers to seek out the NewBeauty Awards Seal when selecting products and treatments in 2026 and beyond.”

NewBeauty’s 2026 Award Winners are revealed in a special, 59-page section of the Spring-Summer 2026 issue of NewBeauty, featuring cover star Molly Sims, which will be on newsstands nationwide April 7. The full list of winners and their “why behind the win” can also be explored at NewBeauty.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY

Founded in 2005, NewBeauty, a division of MJH Life SciencesÒ, is the definitive authority on beauty, delivering in-depth insights on the latest products, cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough technologies. This omnichannel platform offers a comprehensive look at the beauty industry, empowering the audience with the knowledge to make informed beauty decisions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NewBeauty remains at the forefront of beauty trends, setting the standard for news and information.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES

MJH Life Sciences (MJH) is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, MJH connects health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, MJH strives to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

Media Contacts:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

[email protected]

Britt Fallon

Director of Beauty

[email protected]

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