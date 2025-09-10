MJH Life Sciences® showcases Strategic Alliance Partner expertise while deepening relationships through Media Days

MONROE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 — MJH Life Sciences® (MJH) supports its Strategic Alliance Partnerships (SAPs) through Media Days, an on-site initiative developed to engage partners directly. The goal is to foster meaningful dialogue and elevate long-lasting relationships built on trust and collaboration.

In today’s rapidly evolving health care industry, the SAP program connects health care organizations with MJH’s resources and brands. Through events, discussions and multimedia content, MJH amplifies the voices of partner organizations to share insights, foster peer-to-peer education and advance patient care.

During Media Days, the MJH team works to create a wide range of digital content, from video editorials and podcasts to one-on-one interviews and panel discussions. Recently, MJH traveled to newly opened academic medical centers, research organizations and treatment facilities to engage with health care leaders, faculty and researchers.

“Media Days are a cornerstone of how MJH unites with its leading partner health care organizations,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH. “These in-person engagements streamline efforts to drive purposeful transformation in health care for both providers and patients.”

Integrating Media Days with the SAP program reflects MJH’s commitment to excellence with its partners, aligning focus areas and inspiring future projects while enhancing relationships. These in-person visits allow MJH to leverage partners’ expertise to reach a wide, diverse network of health care professionals with insights focused on improving patient outcomes.

For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies.

Media Contact:

Becca Fishman

MJH Life Sciences

[email protected]