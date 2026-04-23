MJH Life Sciences® recognized with Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Innovation 2026

CRANBURY, N.J., [April 23, 2026] MJH Life Sciences today announced it has been named a 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award winner for Innovation & Professional Development by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards recognize organizations that excel in key areas of workplace culture. Winners are determined solely by employee feedback gathered through a research-backed engagement survey, part of a program with a 19-year history of recognizing people-first organizations across 60 markets.

“This recognition reflects the culture we are intentionally building at MJH. It is one that empowers our teams to innovate, grow, and lead,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “As we continue to scale, our commitment is to invest in our people and create an environment where new ideas turn into meaningful impact across healthcare.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

This recognition underscores MJH Life Sciences’ commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and professional growth. Through mentorship, development opportunities, and a culture that values new ideas, the organization continues to strengthen its teams and drive meaningful impact across its brands.

Beyond the workplace, MJH Life Sciences supports community initiatives including food drives, volunteer opportunities, cancer research, and local nonprofit partnerships, encouraging employees to give back and extend their impact.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES

MJH Life Sciences® is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

[email protected]

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