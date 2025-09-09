MJH Life Sciences® partners with leading organizations to help advance education and patient care

MONROE, N.J., Sept. 09, 2025 — The MJH Life Sciences® (MJH) Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program, now in its second decade, is a collaborative initiative that provides organizations with a trusted, long-term partner that works to amplify expert-driven content to drive meaningful influence in the healthcare community.

The SAP program provides a platform for subject-matter experts at organizations to share their knowledge and insights with colleagues, peers, patients, and professional network. From in-person events and virtual meetings to lively peer-to-peer discussions, podcasts and other media, the program helps connect MJH’s resources to the leading voices driving patient outcomes.

With more than 750 active partnerships with academic centers, colleges and universities, health systems, hospitals and clinics, nonprofits, advocacy organizations, alliances, payer networks, retail and payer pharmacies, societies and associations, this program creates the platform where partners’ expertise reaches their target audiences.

“Strategic Alliance Partnerships demonstrate the impact we can achieve when healthcare expertise is aligned with trusted, long-established data-focused media brands,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH. “By bringing together leading institutions and amplifying their insights, we are setting the standard for peer-to-peer education and driving innovation in the healthcare community.”

MJH continues to expand this program with a goal of securing 800 partners this year. It remains dedicated to building long-term partnerships that advance clinical knowledge, drive innovation, and deliver vital information to healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialties.

For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies.

Media Contact:

Becca Fishman

MJH Life Sciences

[email protected]