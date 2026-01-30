MJH Life Sciences® announces new era in dermatology NP/PA education and engagement

CRANBURY, NJ, [February 2, 2026] — MJH Life Sciences® is proud to announce a transformative expansion in its dermatology-focused offerings for nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician associates (PAs), introducing a new era of content, education and community connection centered around four core pillars: Inflammatory Disease, Cutaneous Dermatology, Professional Development, and Aesthetics.

Leading this initiative is Dermatology Times NP/PA Connect™, a dynamic online resource powered by the leading publication and online resource. Designed as a premier hub for dermatology-focused NPs and PAs, the platform delivers highly engaging, clinically relevant content created by expert editorial teams and key opinion leaders. Through articles, videos and interactive features, Dermatology Times NP/PA Connect™ offers practical insights with real-world applications—while fostering a true community for shared learning, peer support and professional empowerment. The platform is supported by renowned clinicians and researchers aligned with Dermatology Times®.

In addition to the launch of the site, MJH Life Sciences® is unveiling a new multi-meeting educational series set to elevate NP/PA dermatology education nationwide. The series will begin with Derm Nexus | The Inflammatory Disease & Innovations Congress for NP/PAs™, taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona November 20–21, 2026. This two-day CME experience will offer:

Immersive activities in partnership with NewBeauty® Direct mentorship and high-touch engagement with leading experts Peer-to-peer connection and community-building designed to extend well beyond the event Actionable clinical insights that enhance practice and elevate patient care



Attendees will gain the professional unity, advanced knowledge and personal clarity they need to provide exceptional, contemporary patient care in an evolving dermatology landscape.

These groundbreaking initiatives were developed in partnership with Lauren Evans Miller, MPAS, PA-C, one of the most influential leaders in NP/PA dermatology education. Evans Miller has brought together a distinguished group of faculty advisors that includes Francine Phillips, MMS, PA-C; Kristine Kucera, PA-C, MPAS, DHSc; Tomas (TJ) Chao, MPAS, PA-C; and Tristan Hasbargen, MMS, PA-C. Their collective expertise, leadership and vision ensure that MJH Life Sciences will set new benchmarks in professional education, content innovation, and conference experiences tailored to NP/PAs.

“We’re redefining what it means to be a complete clinician—because education and professional growth come from connection…and better care begins with all three,” said Erik Lohrmann, senior vice president of corporate development at MJH Life Sciences. “These initiatives reflect our mission to support dermatology NPs and PAs with the resources, community, and inspiration they need to thrive.

About MJH Life Sciences®

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events, and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

