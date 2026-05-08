Giants of Cancer Care® announces the 14th annual class of inductees 

CRANBURY, N.J., [May 8, 2026] — OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals and Pfizer (platinum supporter), Daiichi-Sankyo (platinum supporter) and Regeneron (silver supporter), proudly announces the inductees of the 14th Annual Giants of Cancer Care recognition program.

For more than a decade, Giants of Cancer Care has celebrated the visionaries whose groundbreaking discoveries, fearless innovation, and relentless dedication have transformed the landscape of oncology. These are the pioneers who have challenged convention, redefined standards of care, and pushed the field closer to a future once thought impossible for a future where curing cancer is no longer aspirational, but achievable.

Selected by a prestigious committee of more than 115 leading oncologists and previous Giants honorees, this year’s inductees represent the very best of oncology research, clinical advancement, mentorship, and patient-centered care. Their work has not only extended lives but fundamentally changed the trajectory of cancer treatment for generations to come.

The 2026 Giants of Cancer Care awards ceremony will take place Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. CDT at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, IL, an iconic venue befitting a group of individuals whose contributions have helped illuminate the future of medicine. For more information on registration, click here.

“These extraordinary leaders are not simply advancing oncology they are redefining what is possible,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of OncLive. “The Giants of Cancer Care honorees represent decades of courage, discovery, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to patients. Their work has fundamentally altered the course of cancer care worldwide and continues to inspire hope for millions of families. It is because of pioneers like these that conversations about curing cancer feel increasingly within reach. We are profoundly honored to celebrate their legacy, leadership, and enduring impact on the future of oncology.”

This year’s inductees by award category are:

Breast Cancer: Javier Cortés, M.D., Ph.D. - International Breast Cancer Center (IBCC), Pangaea Oncology, Quiron Group, Barcelona, Spain; IOB Madrid, Institute of Oncology, Hospital Beata María Ana, Madrid, Spain.

Community Outreach/Education: Patrick I. Borgen, M.D. - Maimonides Medical Center

Gastrointestinal Cancer: Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D. - The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Genitourinary Cancer: Daniel George, M.D. - Duke Cancer Institute and Duke University School of Medicine

Gynecologic Malignancies: Tate Thigpen, M.D. – (Retired) University of Mississippi School of Medicine

Head & Neck Cancers: Robert Haddad, M.D. – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School

Leukemia: William G. Wierda, M.D., Ph.D. – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Lymphoma: Wyndham H. Wilson, M.D., Ph.D. – National Cancer Institute

Myeloma: Irene Ghobrial, M.D. – Harvard Medical School/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Prevention/Genetics: Lajos Pusztai, M.D., DPhil – Yale University

Radiation Oncology: Sue S. Yom, M.D., Ph.D., MAS – University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine

Supportive, Palliative, and/or Geriatric Care: Kathleen M. Foley, M.D. – Weill Medical College of Cornell University

Surgical Oncology: Raphael E. Pollock, M.D., Ph.D., FACS – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Thoracic Malignancies: Heather Wakelee, M.D., FASCO – Stanford University

About OncLive

The leading digital platform and multichannel resource for practicing oncologists, OncLive offers oncology professionals peer-to-peer insights, news and practical information they can use to offer the best patient care. OncLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service health engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Giants of Cancer Care

Giants of Cancer Care celebrates the achievements of leading researchers and educators whose discoveries have helped propel the field of oncology and established the building blocks for future advances. Every year, a selection committee of more than 115 eminent oncologists, researchers and clinicians chooses honorees from several types of tumor and specialty categories.

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

[email protected]

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