CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News® Announce the 2026 Extraordinary Healer® Award Finalists and Keynote Speaker Teddi Mellencamp

CRANBURY, N.J., [May 5th, 2026] — CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News® are proud to announce the finalists for the 2026 Extraordinary Healer® Award. This award honors oncology nurses whose clinical excellence and compassionate care significantly enhance the patient experience. The winners’ announcement and award presentation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, during the Oncology Nursing Society’s Annual Congress at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk.

The Extraordinary Healer Award recognizes oncology nurses who demonstrate an enduring commitment to advancing cancer care and supporting patients, caregivers and communities. The 2026 finalists represent a distinguished group of professionals whose contributions continue to make a meaningful and measurable impact across the oncology landscape.

The event will also feature keynote speaker Teddi Mellencamp, a melanoma awareness advocate, podcast host and television personality, who will help elevate recognition of oncology nurses and the vital role they play in patient care and outcomes.

“Oncology nurses play a vital role in advancing cancer care, working in close collaboration with physicians to guide patients through every stage of treatment,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News. “They educate patients, manage complex therapies and identify changes in real time, ensuring care plans are carried out with precision and compassion. Their work strengthens how care is delivered every day and helps patients move through treatment with greater confidence and support.”

Nominees were selected from a highly competitive pool of submissions received from patients, caregivers and health care professionals. Each finalist was evaluated based on clinical excellence, professional integrity and their demonstrated commitment to patient-centered care.

Below are the finalists for the 2026 Extraordinary Healer Award.

Tammy Zinn, MSN, RN, OCN, CBCN, the director of clinical support services and the cancer support community at Lee Health Cancer Institute in Fort Myers, Florida. With over 28 years of experience in oncology nursing, she leads a multidisciplinary team dedicated to supporting patients, families and caregivers throughout the cancer journey. Her team ensures coordinated access to screening, diagnosis, treatment and vital supportive services, helping patients navigate complex health care needs with confidence and compassion. Zinn earned her Master of Science in nursing, focusing on health care administration, from Nova Southeastern University. She is a passionate advocate for patient empowerment, championing education, advocacy and holistic care that addresses both the medical and emotional aspects of cancer. Her leadership fosters innovation and collaboration, ensuring that every patient receives comprehensive, personalized support at every stage of care.

the director of clinical support services and the cancer support community at Lee Health Cancer Institute in Fort Myers, Florida. With over 28 years of experience in oncology nursing, she leads a multidisciplinary team dedicated to supporting patients, families and caregivers throughout the cancer journey. Her team ensures coordinated access to screening, diagnosis, treatment and vital supportive services, helping patients navigate complex health care needs with confidence and compassion. Zinn earned her Master of Science in nursing, focusing on health care administration, from Nova Southeastern University. She is a passionate advocate for patient empowerment, championing education, advocacy and holistic care that addresses both the medical and emotional aspects of cancer. Her leadership fosters innovation and collaboration, ensuring that every patient receives comprehensive, personalized support at every stage of care. Susan Yaguda, MSN, RN, serves as nurse manager for Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute’s Department of Supportive Oncology. Her formal education includes a Bachelor of Music in performing arts from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, as well as both a Bachelor and Master of Nursing from SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse, New York. Her clinical background spans neuro rehabilitation, critical care, community health and oncology. Since joining Levine Cancer Institute in 2013, Yaguda has developed and led a robust integrative oncology program using evidence-based interventions to support patients, care partners and clinical teams. Her initiatives include shared medical appointments, Kazoo Blues for patients with lung cancer, and a supportive oncology nurse champion project focused on elevating awareness of supportive care in cancer. She has also expanded programming in survivorship, senior oncology and patient education. Recognized as a Planetree International Scholar and DAISY Nurse Leader, Yaguda remains active in research, mentorship and advisory roles supporting person-centered oncology care.

serves as nurse manager for Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute’s Department of Supportive Oncology. Her formal education includes a Bachelor of Music in performing arts from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, as well as both a Bachelor and Master of Nursing from SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse, New York. Her clinical background spans neuro rehabilitation, critical care, community health and oncology. Since joining Levine Cancer Institute in 2013, Yaguda has developed and led a robust integrative oncology program using evidence-based interventions to support patients, care partners and clinical teams. Her initiatives include shared medical appointments, Kazoo Blues for patients with lung cancer, and a supportive oncology nurse champion project focused on elevating awareness of supportive care in cancer. She has also expanded programming in survivorship, senior oncology and patient education. Recognized as a Planetree International Scholar and DAISY Nurse Leader, Yaguda remains active in research, mentorship and advisory roles supporting person-centered oncology care. Jill Winther, BSN, RN, OCN, NPD-BC, is an accomplished oncology nurse with 35 years of experience in oncology care, leadership and staff development. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing, graduating cum laude from Bellin College of Nursing in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She began her career in inpatient oncology, hematology and bone marrow transplant care at Stanford and Mayo Clinic and has since worked across outpatient oncology settings in multiple states, including Florida, Washington, Maryland and Wisconsin. Winther is recognized for her holistic approach to patient care and her strong advocacy for patients, families and clinical teams. Throughout her career, she has led accreditation initiatives, quality improvement programs and the implementation of ONS and ASCO guidelines in oncology practices. She is an active member of several professional organizations, including Sigma Theta Tau International, the Association for Nursing Professional Development and the Oncology Nursing Society. Winther has held multiple leadership roles, including president and programs coordinator of the Northeastern Wisconsin Oncology Nursing Society, and continues to support professional development, mentorship and community health initiatives.

For more information about this event, please click here.

This event is supported by Johnson & Johnson.

ABOUT CURE MEDIA GROUP

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. As the most widely distributed and read consumer resource for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers in the U.S., CURE® delivers trusted content through its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, reaching more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY NURSING NEWS®

Oncology Nursing News provides oncology nursing professionals with essential news, clinical insights and coverage of key industry events. Through its quarterly magazine, live event reporting, video interviews and expert-driven blogs, it delivers valuable content on the latest advances in cancer therapy and adverse effect management. The platform supports oncology nurses and advanced practice providers in using their expertise and empathy to communicate medical information, manage treatment regimens and address the unique needs of patients and their families. Oncology Nursing News is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES®

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events, and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJNews and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

[email protected]

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