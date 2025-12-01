CURE® and Blood Cancer United® to co-host first Blood Cancer Heroes® event

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 — CURE® proudly announces its partnership with Blood Cancer United®, formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society®, to present the inaugural Blood Cancer Heroes® event.

The event will honor those who have made tremendous contributions to the blood cancer community, from health care professionals and advocates to patients and caregivers.

This award ceremony will take place on December 5, 2025, at Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. Nominations for the event surpassed 50 essay submissions, highlighting the deep passion and contributions made across multiple myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), leukemia, and lymphoma.

The four finalists selected from the submissions to be honored as Blood Cancer Heroes are:

Leukemia Hero Joe McDonough The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation Wilmington, DE

Multiple Myeloma Hero Oya Gilbert Health, Hope, & Hip-Hop Foundation Greencastle, PA

Lymphoma Hero Bill Potts 5x Survivor St. Petersburg, FL

MPNs/MDS Hero Faseeh Khaja, MD Pinellas Hematology and Oncology Trinity, FL



“We’re honored to collaborate with CURE to celebrate the contributions of the extraordinary individuals driving change in the blood cancer community,” said E. Anders Kolb, M.D., president and CEO of Blood Cancer United. “Together, we’re shining a spotlight on the people whose dedication and innovation are transforming lives.”

The evening will also feature a keynote address by Suleika Jaouad, an Emmy Award-Winning Journalist & New York Times Bestselling Author.

She will share her journey with leukemia, and deliver a powerful message of resilience and hope.

“CURE’s partnership with Blood Cancer United represents a pivotal step in a shared commitment to transform blood cancer care,” said Michael Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE. “By collaborating closely with a leading non-profit dedicated to advocating for all blood cancer patients, we are helping amplify voices in the community and improve outcomes for those impacted by this illness.”

This significant event underscores the united commitment to recognizing the voices that have shaped lasting change and continue to build momentum in the fight against blood cancer.

To register for the 2025 Blood Cancer Heroes event, please visit https://registration.curetoday.com/bch25?utm_source=globalwire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=cure_bch2025.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. CURE has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service healthcare engagement network in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Blood Cancer United

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since our founding in 1949, we have consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. We fund innovative research, offer free resources and personalized support, and advocate at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org .

Media Contact:

Andrew Svonavec

MJH Life Sciences

[email protected]

###