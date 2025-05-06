MJH Life Sciences® acquires NewBeauty from SANDOW Media, expanding its leadership in beauty and aesthetics

CRANBURY, N.J., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, today announced the acquisition of NewBeauty®, the premier media brand known as The Beauty Authority®. Formerly owned by SANDOW Media, NewBeauty brings an unparalleled fusion of expert-driven content, aesthetic innovation and consumer engagement to MJH’s expanding portfolio.

Founded in 2005, NewBeauty inspires, educates and empowers beauty- and wellness-focused stakeholders to make smart, informed and confident beauty decisions through its network of print, digital and multimedia platforms. With its quarterly magazine, digital properties and experiential programs such as TestTube® and BeautyPass®, NewBeauty has become the go-to resource for those seeking trusted insights into skincare, cosmetic treatments and wellness trends.

The brand’s authority stems from its collaborations with board-certified aesthetic professionals, such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists, who contribute a clinical perspective to its highly curated content. By bridging clinical expertise with beauty aspiration, NewBeauty occupies a distinctive space at the intersection of aesthetics, health and lifestyle.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our broader vision at MJH Life Sciences,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “NewBeauty is a beacon of trust in the beauty space. By combining our deep clinical roots with NewBeauty’s influence, we’re redefining what it means to lead in the aesthetics space and shaping the future of beauty through information, inspiration and innovation.”

With its strong foundation in specialty media and health care communications, MJH Life Sciences is ideally positioned to elevate NewBeauty’s mission and reach. The acquisition unlocks new synergies across editorial, digital, experiential and professional education platforms, which offer brands a unique opportunity to engage beauty-conscious consumers and professionals alike.

This milestone aligns with MJH’s ongoing strategic growth, supported by its partnership with BDT & MSD Partners, a long-term capital partner since 2021.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About NewBeauty

Founded in 2005, NewBeauty is the definitive authority on beauty, delivering in-depth insights on the latest products, cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough technologies. This omnichannel platform offers a comprehensive look at the beauty industry, empowering the audience with the knowledge to make informed beauty decisions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NewBeauty remains at the forefront of beauty trends, setting the standard for news and information.

