Interviewing Tips for College Students

Human Resources | February 17, 2022

Interviewing for your first internship or job can be intimidating. Interviews are a candidate’s opportunity to make a lasting impression on the hiring manager and solidify a job at an organization. If you are lost, don’t worry, MJH Life Sciences™ is here to help! Our recruitment team created a list of tips and tricks to help college students ace their next interview.

Dress to impress The goal is to look professional. Dressing well is a sign of respect to the organization and indicates that you take the position seriously. For men we suggest a suit jacket and slacks with a shirt and tie or a sweater and button-down. Footwear should be a professional, closed-toed shoe such as an Oxford or a loafer. For women we suggest a blouse and dress pants or a business dress. Business shoes include classic heels (no higher than three inches), loafers or flats.

Be genuine An interview is the time to showcase who you are as a person through conversation. To effectively communicate, we recommend the following: Make eye contact throughout –

This displays confidence and shows authenticity. Actively listen –

Be engaged in the conversation. It is obvious to hiring managers when candidates are thinking about what to say rather than listening to them. Do not look at your phone or, in an online interview, at a different screen during the interview. A conversation flows better when there is give and take. Be enthusiastic –

Hiring managers want candidates who are excited about the opportunity and passionate about their work. Avoid speaking in monotones or coming across as bored.

Be prepared Proper preparation is key for a successful interview. Review your resume so the information is fresh in your mind for the interview. If the interview is in person, bring multiple copies of your resume so you can give one to the hiring manager. Research the organization. Know the organization’s mission statement, core values, accomplishments, and past/present business ventures. Hiring managers expect potential candidates to come to an interview with general knowledge about the organization. Prepare questions in advance. Base your questions on what you prioritize and value in an organization and a job. It is important that the opportunity aligns with your desired expectations.

Share your experience If this is your first internship or job, you are not expected to have much professional experience. Talk about the clubs, organizations, and sports you are or were involved in. Do you have leadership skills? What projects did you work on? Did you participate in Greek life? Hiring managers want to know. You may not have work experience, but your other experiences are equally important. They shed light who you are and the potential soft skills you possess (organization, public speaking, a collaborative working style). Actions speak louder than words. If you describe yourself as a leader, a fast-paced learner, or an organized person, provide examples of a time you demonstrated that attribute. Describing your strengths helps build the hiring manager’s confidence in your ability.



We hope we have helped you prepare for your first internship or job interview. If you are interested in applying for a position at MJH Life Sciences™, check out our job postings at https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/careers/.

