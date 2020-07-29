The Latest News from MJH Life Sciences™

Cannabis Science and Technology® Partners With AOAC's Cannabis Analytical Science Program to Host Quarterly Webcasts

Cannabis Science and Technology® is excited to announce a webcast partnership with the Association of Official Analytical Collaboration (AOAC INTERNATIONAL) Cannabis Analytical Science Program (CASP). The partnership will include quarterly webcasts spotlighting CASP’s three working groups, which are developing standards for cannabinoids levels, chemical contaminants and pathogens in cannabis, marijuana, and hemp. Webcasts also may cover CASP activities such as training and laboratory proficiency testing.

MJH Life Sciences™ Hosts Virology Experts for "COVID-19: Race for a Vaccine" Live Webinar

MJH Life Sciences™ today announced it will host “COVID-19: Race for a Vaccine,” a free, live, one-hour webinar, Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. EDT.

Physicians' Education Resource® Continues Strategic Global Expansion to Meet Growing Audience Demand

Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), is continuing to strategically expand to meet the demands of a growing international audience for its critical, high-quality continuing medical education (CME). PER® is committed to producing targeted, impactful programming that is relevant on an international scale to bridge education gaps. Clinicians around the world will benefit from access to its world-renowned faculty and to the latest insights and developments that attendees have come to expect from PER®, whether they participate in person or virtually.

CURE Media Group Expands Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, announces the addition of the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

PTCE Receives Full ACPE Reaccreditation With Commendation

PTCE is proud to announce it has been awarded full reaccreditation by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) for the next six years, with special commendation for its Teaching and Learning Methods

OncLive® Adds University of Colorado Cancer Center to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on offering oncology professionals the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, expands its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of the University of Colorado Cancer Center.