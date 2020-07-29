What Matters

Through expert reporting, conference coverage and our Peer Exchange® and Insights series, we offer medical research and breaking news to millions of health care professionals.
Partner organizations are strategically aligned to one or more MJH Life Sciences platforms giving them national reach and visibility for their cutting edge initiatives, programs, content, research and thought leadership. Our partners include medical societies, advocacy groups, medical centers, community hospitals, pharmacy chains, specialty pharmacy chains, professional health care associations and large multisite medical practices.
MJH Life Sciences™ offers full-service meeting and event management solutions to flawlessly execute the best-in-class programs worldwide. We conduct live events that provide expert opinions on multiple areas of focus.
COVID-19 Response
"Pulling together a large pool of top physicians to interact with community physicians is crucial at this time."
Michael J. Hennessy Jr.
President and CEO
"MJH is an ideal partner for you to get your message out about your impact on cancer care today."
John L. Marshall, MD
Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
"Communication is critical to the practice of medicine."
Scott Gottlieb
23rd Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
The Latest News from MJH Life Sciences™
Cannabis Science and Technology® Partners With AOAC's Cannabis Analytical Science Program to Host Quarterly Webcasts
2020-07-29 15:00:00
Cannabis Science and Technology® is excited to announce a webcast partnership with the Association of Official Analytical Collaboration (AOAC INTERNATIONAL) Cannabis Analytical Science Program (CASP). The partnership will include quarterly webcasts spotlighting CASP’s three working groups, which are developing standards for cannabinoids levels, chemical contaminants and pathogens in cannabis, marijuana, and hemp. Webcasts also may cover CASP activities such as training and laboratory proficiency testing.
MJH Life Sciences™ Hosts Virology Experts for "COVID-19: Race for a Vaccine" Live Webinar
2020-07-28 15:00:00
MJH Life Sciences™ today announced it will host “COVID-19: Race for a Vaccine,” a free, live, one-hour webinar, Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. EDT.
Physicians' Education Resource® Continues Strategic Global Expansion to Meet Growing Audience Demand
2020-07-23 14:30:00
Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), is continuing to strategically expand to meet the demands of a growing international audience for its critical, high-quality continuing medical education (CME). PER® is committed to producing targeted, impactful programming that is relevant on an international scale to bridge education gaps. Clinicians around the world will benefit from access to its world-renowned faculty and to the latest insights and developments that attendees have come to expect from PER®, whether they participate in person or virtually.
CURE Media Group Expands Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer
2020-07-22 17:30:00
CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, announces the addition of the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.
PTCE Receives Full ACPE Reaccreditation With Commendation
2020-07-21 16:00:00
PTCE is proud to announce it has been awarded full reaccreditation by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) for the next six years, with special commendation for its Teaching and Learning Methods
OncLive® Adds University of Colorado Cancer Center to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program
2020-07-15 16:15:00
OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on offering oncology professionals the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, expands its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of the University of Colorado Cancer Center.

About MJH Life Sciences™

For over 20 years, MJH Life Sciences™ has established a reputation for embracing agility and offering relevant, practical information that meets the needs of our diverse audience. As the largest privately held medical media company in North America, we provide integrated communication products, services, education, and research to professionals within health care, animal health, and industry sciences.
